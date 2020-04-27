Islanders are being reminded that there is still time to turn their daily exercise routine into a fundraising effort for Mountbatten.

It comes as the annual Walk The Wight event was cancelled due to coronavirus fears – as previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio.

Walk the Wight Your Way enables people to complete the equivalent distance of any of the traditional Walk the Wight routes – anything from four to 26.5 miles – between now and the end of May.

Ethan Wright, 15, is walking in memory of his dad, Steve, who captured the hearts of Islanders after taking part in last year’s Flat Walk, just weeks before he died at Mountbatten.

Ethan said:

“It is great to be doing something which I know is helping the hospice, “My dad was determined to take part last year so I am doing it for him.”

Any activity to reach the target distance is permitted.

Alongside regular walkers and runners, people have so far clocked up their miles by walking up and down stairs or around gardens, while others have cycled, skipped and bounced on a trampoline.

Thirty minutes of activity is the equivalent of one Walk the Wight mile.

Mountbatten’s café manager, Jackie Davis, wanted to make her Walk the Wight Your Way more challenging by walking more miles than she was planning.

Jackie said:

“If Captain Tom Moore can walk around his garden at the age of 99, then I can certainly do my bit for this wonderful charity, “I get to meet people we support every day and I know how much it’s needed and appreciated by them. “Walk the Wight Your Way has given me something positive to focus on and myself, my husband, Pete, and our dogs have hopefully got fitter throughout our journey. “We have walked over 146 miles now and we are thoroughly enjoying it.”

Anyone who signs up will receive a fundraising pack, which includes a special map and stickers to help people record their miles.

However, packs are now limited, though people can start their challenge before receiving them by downloading a map from Mountbatten’s website.

Everyone who completes their map by the end of May will be sent a medal.

Island sportsman Gareth Bricknell has turned his Walk the Wight Your Way effort into a family challenge.

Gareth said:

“It is great to know my daily exercise is helping such a worthwhile Island charity,” “I have completed 22 miles so far, some as runs and some walking with my wife and son. “Many of my family and friends have also signed up and we are all really enjoying making our daily exercise count.”

For more details, visit the website.





