A “very small number” of inmates, and staff, at the Island’s prison have had potential suspected symptoms of coronavirus – but the Governor of HMP Isle of Wight is reassuring Islanders that it is business as usual.

Isle of Wight Radio understands that the prison has had no confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of today (Tuesday).

Governor Dougie Graham says the prison is following Government guidelines, and protocols are in place should those living – or working there – become unwell.

He told Isle of Wight Radio an isolation area has been set-up for inmates who fall ill:

“We do have some staff who have become unwell and just as we’ve had in the community people isolate at home. I think almost all of those staff have now returned to work. We’ve had a small number of prisoners who have become unwell… “…they are moved to an isolation wing or area in the prison which has been set up. There has been very few suspected cases. “They go there for seven days and if they’re not symptomatic they can rejoin the population. Currently, we don’t have anyone in isolation. “Staff would be wearing protective equipment when they engage with prisoners who are symptomatic”

Five prison staff, and 15 inmates, have died after contracting coronavirus in England and Wales.

Mr Graham says the Island’s prison has had to adjust during tough times, and he has praised staff for their effort.

He said:

“I’ve been enormously impressed with the staff across the prison and how officers are working and how other departments are working. “It’s been a big change in quite a short space of time. Like most prisons we’re having to adopt very similar measures to everyone else. “In a prison environment that is quite challenging. But when I see staff incredibly upbeat and positive and just getting on with their jobs and working hard to try and deliver a stable regime for the prisoners here…”

As Isle of Wight Radio previously reported, staff at HMP Isle of Wight have been keeping spirits up with a dance to ‘Night Fever’.

Watch below…

