More than £60,000 has been awarded by the WightAID foundation to over 20 local worthy causes on the Isle of Wight working at the forefront of the coronavirus response.

The crisis appeal launched last month (March) and the group is urging us to continue to apply for the funds.

Among those to benefit from the appeal so far include the Isle of Wight Foodbank along with Pan Together, the Isle of Wight Youth Trust and Isle of Wight Carers.

Geoff Underwood, WightAID chairman, said charities and community groups critical to sustaining the Island through the pandemic had been supported by the group, which includes:

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Community Foundation

The Daisie Rich Trust

The Isle of Wight Sports Foundation

The Isle of Wight Foundation

The High Sheriff’s Trust

The RYS Foundation

WightAID.

He said:

“It’s truly a brilliant and indeed humbling experience to see that so many Island groups and individuals, have come together to support the community, particularly the vulnerable and those who are most at risk. “Through our crisis appeal, we have been able to support local groups and organisations tackling food poverty, domestic abuse and assisting those experiencing social isolation on the Island. “I would encourage other groups and charities helping to support the Island community at this critical time to visit our website and apply for funding.”

The crisis fund, launched in partnership with the Isle of Wight Council, is being supported by the Isle of Wight Festival which has released a special t-shirt with all the profits going to the fund.

There have also been generous donations to the scheme with WightFibre contributing £10,000 and Sea View Yacht Club £5,000.

“We are also extremely grateful to all those businesses and organisations that have supported the appeal by contributing funds,” added Geoff.

“The Covid-19 crisis is affecting the Island community in many unfortunate ways and their support to our crisis fund will ensure the most critical charities get the support they need.”

People can support WightAID or apply for funding here: www.wightaid.org/donate



