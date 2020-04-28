Firefighters were called to reports of an unattended bonfire in Sandown last night (Monday).

Crews attended the grounds of Melville Hall Hotel.

People are being encouraged not to have bonfires during the current pandemic as it can cause added breathing problems.

Friends of Sandown Fire Station, said:

“Due to the commercial bonfire being too close to the large pile of tree cuttings, trees and fences, the fire had to be extinguished to prevent from causing any further damage.

It is important with large bonfires to ensure there will be no damage to property, overhead power or telephone lines and road surfaces.

The bonfire should be sited no less than 18 metres from buildings, trees, wooden fences etc. The smoke and fumes should not affect any adjacent roads or railways.”

