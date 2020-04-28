The Isle of Wight could lead the way for a national study by trialling the Government’s coronavirus test and trace strategy app, according to The Telegraph newspaper.

The study is drawn up by the NHS and is expected to use human tracing teams, a smartphone app and on-demand swab testing.

The trial would take place whilst we remain in lockdown. If successful on the Island the program could be rolled out across the country.

The decision is yet to be fully given the go-ahead by Government.

Meanwhile, the MP for the Isle of Wight Bob Seely will be on air on the Breakfast Show at 8.40am tomorrow (Wednesday) to give an update.

