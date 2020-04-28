Police on the Isle of Wight are reminding people about the Government’s lockdown restrictions after noticing an increase in foot and vehicle traffic.

The force says its Neighbourhood Patrol Teams – covering Shanklin, Sandown and Ventnor – have noticed an increase in the volume of people in cars, bicycles and on foot.

Although many people are following the Government guidance, police are reminding people about the importance of social distancing and essential travel only.

The police said:

“During our patrols we have noticed an increase in foot and vehicle traffic. We can report that the majority are within the current guidance and legislation, but we think it would be a timely reminder of what is trying to be achieved.

“The World Health Organisation declared the outbreak of Covid-19 a “Public Health Emergency of International Concern” and we now find ourselves having to respond to the outbreak in the UK. “The whole aim is to reduce infection, illness and death which is why it is so very important to continue to adhere to the current guidance and not be tempted to stretch it. “The message of “Stay at Home” has not changed and we urge you only go out in the following circumstances: • Only go outside for food, health reasons, one form of exercise or work (but only if you cannot work from home) • If you go out, stay 2 metres (6ft) away from other people at all times • Wash your hands as soon as you get home Do not meet others, even friends or family. You can spread the virus even if you don’t have symptoms.

Do not meet others, even friends or family. You can spread the virus even if you don't have symptoms. Please continue to Stay Safe." Any breaches can be reported to police online here – https://mymsg.eu/8z66






