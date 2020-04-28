Two people on the Isle of Wight have died in care homes after contracting COVID-19, figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show.

The data says one person with coronavirus on the Island has also died at home.

However, the numbers have only been collated up to April 17 and are updated per week — so the most recent figures are not known.

Daily data releases from the government contain information about the number of people who have died in hospital in England and have tested positive for Covid-19 but does not include figures from care homes, hospices or homes — something people have found frustrating as it does not show the true impact of the virus.

Latest ONS figures show in England and Wales, for the week ending April 17, over 2,000 Covid-19 deaths were recorded in care homes.

Overall, figures show a third of Covid-19 deaths are now happening in care homes.

The two deaths happened before the April 17 but one was not registered until during the week ending April 25.

On the Island, as of April 28, 22 people have died at St Mary’s who had tested positive for Covid-19.

By Louise Hill, Local Democracy Reporter



