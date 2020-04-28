The Isle of Wight will fall silent at 11am this morning (Tuesday) to remember NHS staff, carers and key workers who have lost their lives during the coronavirus pandemic.

Isle of Wight Radio will join in with the rest of the nation for a minute’s silence as a mark of respect.

St Mary’s Hospital will be observing the silence, while Southern Vectis says its bus drivers will pull over at 11am. Passengers making essential travel are invited to join in with the silence.

Nikki Honer, Southern Vectis Head of Communications, said:

“Our drivers are keen to remember those who have lost their lives in the fight against coronavirus, and they will pull over – if it is safe to do so – in order to observe the silence. “People across the island owe a debt of gratitude to the many key workers who do everything possible to keep them safe and well during these troubling times. I am sure there will be people who will also wish to join our drivers and stay silent at 11am. “COVID-19 has had a profound effect on all our lives, and our drivers are doing an incredible job, ensuring NHS and other key workers are able to travel and carry out their vital roles. All of us at Southern Vectis will be sparing a thought for all those who have lost their lives doing all they can to help and protect others.”

Please join us at 11am for a minute’s silence to pay tribute to all #OurNHSPeople who have tragically lost their lives in the coronavirus pandemic. 💙 #NeverForgotten https://t.co/06W9sTiYtO pic.twitter.com/JavWAOyMPK — NHS England and NHS Improvement (@NHSEngland) April 28, 2020





