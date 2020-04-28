The Isle of Wight’s Rhythmtree Festival has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The event was due to take place at Three Gates Farm in Shalfleet on July 10-12.

But due to the coronavirus outbreak and Government guidelines, it will now happen on July 9-11, 2021.

A Rhythmtree Festival statement said:

“At this difficult time, we send our love and support to you.

“We have been working hard over the winter to plan our spectacular 10th anniversary, putting our hearts and souls into creating the wonderful immersive world of Rhythmtree for you.

“However, at this time of great uncertainty around the world, we have been closely monitoring the ever evolving COVID-19 situation and how the UK government advice will affect Rhythmtree.

“We love our Island and our beautiful site at Three Gates. It’s been a very difficult discussion but with the safety, health and well-being of everyone being our sole priority, we feel the right action is to postpone Rhythmtree until 9th, 10th and 11th July 2021, so we can play our part in not risking Island residents and resources.

“Rhythmtree is currently supporting St Mary’s Hospital and its staff at our only hospital here on the Island. We massively appreciate and respect all the work the NHS Key workers are doing for us.

“All tickets will be automatically transferred to the enormous party that 2021 will be. We hope you can make the new dates and can support us so that Rhythmtree can continue for everyone to enjoy for years to come.

“As a fully independent festival, your support is essential for the event to continue. If you are unable to make the new dates you can apply for a refund here.

“The health and wellbeing of everyone is paramount right now. Keep watching our social media channels for updates – all 2020 announced acts are confirmed for 2021 and we will have some more to announce soon. We can’t wait to see you all soon to create more unforgettable memories.

“Love to you, our Rhythmtree family. Stay safe. xx❤”



