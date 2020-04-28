Testing will now be available to all over-65 year-olds with symptoms, people in their households and to care workers displaying no signs of coronavirus, says the Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

He said testing will also now include asymptomatic residents and staff in care homes, as well as symptomatic patients and staff in NHS hospitals.

Speaking at the daily news briefing Mr Hancock promised by end of the week, 25,000 home testing kits a day will be distributed, as well as, 70 mobile testing vans – one of which will arrive on the Isle of Wight tomorrow (Wednesday).

Mr Hanckock said:

“From now we’re making testing available to all over 65s and their households with symptoms and to all workers who would have to leave home in order to go to work, and members of their households again who have symptoms.”

Mr Hancock said from tomorrow the Government will also be publishing not just the number of daily deaths in hospitals, but also those in care homes and in the community.





