Do you know an Islander in the care-sector who needs PPE? Island volunteers and national charity Embracing Age have joined forces to provide it across the Island.

The charity initiative will source and supply the much-needed items to help shield the Island’s vulnerable and their carers from coronavirus.

The campaign, Wight Mask Ask also involves its Island initiative, Care Home Friends, which mobilises an army of trained volunteers to come alongside and build a friendship with care home residents.

Embracing Age founder Tina English told Isle of Wight Radio:

“Care home residents, and those receiving home care are among the most vulnerable people on the Isle of Wight. Dedicated carers across the Island are putting their lives on the line, caring for their elderly residents and they require adequate personal protective equipment, like masks. “Those in care also need to be shielded from infection as the spread of coronavirus in a care home can have devastating consequences and this is where we want to help,”

Working with Island volunteers the charity is actively assessing actual needs on the Island.

Tina English added:

“The care sector has been ambushed by this virus and now needs huge and rapidly escalating amounts of PPE” “We will bulk buy masks and other protective equipment to distribute to care providers in need across the Isle of Wight. We will request a donation from those receiving items to cover costs where they are able so we can replenish stocks. For those not able to do this, it will be given for free”

To find out more and how you can help the Wight Mask Ask campaign or donate go here.

Those with needs email: [email protected]

To volunteer email: [email protected]



