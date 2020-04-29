£50,000 has been donated to Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance to help it through the coronavirus crisis.

Phoenix Group, Europe’s largest life and pensions consolidator, is making the funds available to the charity as part of a UK-wide package of community support.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance has remained dedicated to staying on the front-line throughout the pandemic, providing critical care to the most seriously ill.

This month, the Charity also announced that it was to be one of the first Air Ambulance services to collaborate with the Royal Air Force to carry critically ill patients to major trauma centres, including The Nightingale Hospital at the ExCel Centre, London.

Andy Briggs, Cheif Executive Of Phoenix Group said:

“It is vital we recognise the life-saving efforts of the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance and the unprecedented demands for their service at this time. They need more funds to survive and help others. As our charity partner, it is our duty to donate and this small measure is part of our wider commitment to support communities across the UK battling the effects of COVID 19. “At this time of economic and social uncertainty all charities are vulnerable and we urge financially able businesses to join us in providing Air Ambulance charities with a vital lifeline.”

In addition, Specialist Critical Care Paramedics from the Charity’s Critical Care Team have volunteered to work extra shifts in the Emergency Department at University Hospital Southampton.

Alex Lochrane, CEO of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance added:

“Like so many charities struggling to keep their services going, we have had to stop all fundraising and community outreach activities and, as a result, we are expecting to see a significant drop in income. This generous donation from Phoenix Group will help us to carry on doing what we do best: saving lives. A heartfelt thank you to everyone at Phoenix Group for the tremendous support and dedication they have shown throughout our fantastic partnership.”

Phoenix’s donation will assist with operational funding of the Charity’s life-saving service, which has so far responded to nearly 500 call-outs this year.



