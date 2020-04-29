A music gig performed on Facebook by an Isle of Wight entertainer has raised more than £1,000 for charity.

Popular entertainer, Joey Scott, has been keeping Islanders entertained with a series of gigs streamed live to Facebook.

Joey, who has his own home studio, has been keeping spirits up by performing online after all his gigs were cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Joey sang and played keyboard for almost an hour and half, with kindhearted viewers donating £1,200.

The money raised will be spent on the nurses helping to battle coronavirus at St Mary’s Hospital in Newport.

WATCH:

Joey Scott’s Lockdown Live!Raising funds for our local NHS, to make a donation, please visit;PayPal.me/ShanklinConservativeThank you 😃 Gepostet von Shanklin Conservative Club am Dienstag, 28. April 2020





