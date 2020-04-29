Coronavirus testing on the Isle of Wight has been delayed today (Wednesday) after the army arrived late on the Island.

Several people who were booked in for a test this morning were contacted to say their appointment would be moved to later in the day.

However, people were then told the army wouldn’t be arriving until around 12pm due to ‘logistical issues’.

Isle of Wight Radio has been told that appointments are still experiencing lengthy delays this afternoon.

An Isle of Wight Council spokesperson said:

“Due to unforeseen logistical issues the testing facility arrived later than anticipated on the Island today, but is now up and running (from 12.15pm). “All those booked to have appointments this morning (29 April) have been rearranged to ensure testing takes place.”





