The Island’s MP has hit back at claims from critics that the coronavirus app – potentially being trialled on the Isle of Wight could have data protection issues – saying it will only show your physical relationship to others.

Mr Seely says the app – which is yet to be given the go-ahead by ministers to be trialled here – will help us find out how we can bring an end to this strand of the virus.

Scroll to listen to an exclusive interview with Bob Seely…

As previously reported, an app could be given the green light by ministers to be trialled on the Isle of Wight, which will track and trace individuals who have had coronavirus.

Speaking exclusively to Isle of Wight Radio Bob Seely said:

“I am delighted we [the Isle of Wight] have got it [the App] and it is good for the country, no one is talking about lifting the lockdown per say – we are talking about tracing and tracking on a national level. “We will also find out where this virus is on the Island”

Mr Seeely added:

“The lockdown is about saving lives now versus saving lives later…”

Listen to the exclusive interview with the MP for the Isle of Wight today (Wednesday)…

Richard Quigly, Labour PPC in the 2019 general election said he supports the app:

“I see no problem with supporting the introduction of a tracing app, and if it means more testing available for Islanders, particularly those in the neglected care home sector, then that would also be something we should all support. Given the government’s serial failures on delivering PPE and testing, however, we would need to be clear that there is no question of using the Island as a testbed for an early raising of the lockdown. “It is nice that Bob has admitted that his government colleagues usually overlook the Island, and we would welcome an end to that. However, Islanders shouldn’t discover that we’ve been volunteered as a testbed by receiving second-hand reports from behind the paywall of the Daily Telegraph. It’s important that in future our MP and council consult widely and publicly *before* offering us up to government, rather than telling us after they’ve briefed the Tory press first.”





