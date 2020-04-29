The body of a man has been found at a property in Newport.

Police were called to an address on Caesars Road on Monday, April 20, after concerns were raised for the welfare of a man.

Officers discovered the body of a man in his 30s.

Police say the death is not being treated as suspicious.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson told Isle of Wight Radio:

“I can confirm we received a call at 7.24pm on Monday 20 April raising concerns for the welfare of a man at an address in Caesars Road, Newport. “Officers attended and discovered the body of a man in his 30s. “The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the Coroner. “We would ask the community not to speculate on the circumstances. “If you have any information that you think would assist, please contact us on 101 and quote 4420013968.”





