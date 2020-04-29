Hundreds of Island Scouts are being challenged to ‘Camp at Home’ tomorrow (Thursday) in a nationwide attempt to set the world record for the largest virtual camp.

All Beavers, Cubs, Scouts, Explorer Scouts and Network Scouts have been invited to take part along with their siblings, friends, Leaders, parents and anyone else.

You don’t need to be a Scout member to participate and anyone wanting to join in needs to register on the Northumberland Scouts.

The rules for the challenge are:

Pack a bag

Build a den at home / pitch a tent in the garden/ hang up a hammock

Sleep in your shelter of choice

Build a virtual campfire

Take part in a virtual Camp Fire sing-a-long

Help with cooking a meal or bake and decorate a cake

Build the tallest tower from Mega blocks, Lego or Stickle bricks

Scavenger hunt – find as many things as you can staring with the first letter of your name

County Deputy Commissioner Mandy Holloway said:

“Virtually this is a busy time for Isle of Wight Scouts as we encourage young people to experience ‘the great indoors’. ‘Camp at Home’ is part of a series of activities we are promoting to the 1,000 plus youth members on the Island. Just because we’ve got to stay at home at the moment doesn’t mean that we can’t find innovative ways to keep Scouting going for young people.”

As previously reported, as part of Scouting at home hundreds of Isle of Wight Scouts celebrated St George’s Day by renewing their Scout Promise at home on April 23.

More information about the Scouts ‘The Great Indoors’ initiative can be found here.



