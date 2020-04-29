Wight Milk Shed in Havenstreet – which is open for key workers to use after busy shifts – has been vandalised.
The iconic outlet has been providing essential items – including milk, eggs and butter – for Islanders for several years. Recently, it’s been a vital service for key workers and NHS staff out of hours.
But now it has been damaged with electrics ripped out, lights damaged and products discarded.
Posting on Facebook, staff said:
“All the electrics [have been] ripped out , lights etc all pulled apart, products everywhere.
“It is such a difficult time for everyone.”
If anyone has any information contact police on 101 or the The Little Cow Shed on 01983 882489