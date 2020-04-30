“It completely makes sense that the Government is looking at the Isle of Wight for easing restrictions first”, says the Isle of Wight’s John Apter, National Chair of the Police Federation of England and Wales.

John Apter has 27 years experience in the Force and says he has never had to police in the way he has to today – with lockdown measures in place because of coronavirus.

He says asking people why they are out and about goes against all his principles as he believes officers “police with consent”.

If the lockdown is eased on the Isle of Wight – as previously reported – Mr Apter said:

“The difference with the Island is that its boundary is separated by a stretch of water – so it completely makes sense that the government is looking at this as an option… “as long as it is safe it would be good to explore that…The Island offers that uniquenessthat it could possibly work”.

On policing across the country Mr Apter said there had been challenges:

“This is a health crisis…We are in a dire situation… What we have found is vile individuals who will weaponize the virus and cough at emergency workers… We have seen many people sent to prison for that – a horrible theme for this tragic situation.”

As previously reported, an Isle of Wight man who repeatedly coughed at four police officers and told them he would infect them with COVID-19 has been jailed for six months.

