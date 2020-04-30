Captain Tom Moore, the World War Two veteran who has raised almost £30m for NHS charities, is celebrating his 100th birthday, after being promoted to the rank of honorary colonel.

Captain Moore had originally set out to raise £1,000 by walking 100 laps of his garden, but after his story captured the nation’s heart the donations flooded in.

In recognition of his achievements, Chief of the General Staff General Sir Mark Carleton-Smith has promoted him to the rank of honorary colonel of the Army Foundation College, a promotion approved by the Queen.

His birthday will also be marked with a Battle of Britain Memorial Flight flypast by a Spitfire and a Hurricane above his Bedfordshire home.

The timing of the flypast has not been revealed to prevent crowds showing up at Capt Moore’s home.

Capt Moore has been inundated with more than 140,000 birthday cards which are on display at his grandson’s school.

Among the well-wishers are the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, who have both written to congratulate him on his achievements.

In a video released by Clarence House, Camilla said of wonderful Capt Moore’s fundraising efforts: That sort of thing makes you proud to be British, doesn’t it?

And he has been honoured with a Royal Mail postmark, with all stamped post until Friday marked Happy 100th Birthday Captain Thomas Moore NHS fundraising hero 30th April 2020.

The centenarian will be spending his special day at home with his daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore and her family, who he has been self-isolating with.

It is quite extraordinary that I am turning 100, he said.

It is even more extraordinary that I am doing so with this many well-wishers and I am in awe at the response my walking has had.

To everyone who has donated, sent birthday cards and messages, sincerely thank you.

Please stay home, stay safe. Tomorrow Will Be A Good Day.

(c) Sky News 2020: Coronavirus hero Tom Moore promoted to Colonel on his 100th birthday



