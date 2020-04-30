25 people with coronavirus have died at St Mary’s Hospital, according to official figures.

That number has risen from 24, as Isle of Wight Radio reported yesterday.

As of yesterday (Wednesday), the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Isle of Wight stood at 104, according to NHS England.

Commenting on the hospital’s last three COVID-19 related deaths, Alistair Flowerdew, Medical Director at Isle of Wight NHS Trust, said:

“Sadly, we can confirm three people being cared for at St Mary’s Hospital who had tested positive for coronavirus have died. “Two men and one woman, aged between 60 and 91, had underlying health conditions. “Their families have been informed and our thoughts and deepest condolences are with them all at this difficult and distressing time.”

22 people have recovered from the deadly virus and have been discharged from St Mary’s Hospital.



