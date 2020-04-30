We use cookies to offer you a better browsing experience, analyze site traffic, personalize content, and serve targeted advertisements. Read about how we use cookies and how you can control them by clicking "Privacy Preferences". If you continue to use this site, you consent to our use of cookies.
The Prime Minister said “we are past the peak of this [coronavirus] disease” and we are “on the downward slope”.
It comes as there have been a further 674 recorded deaths from the coronavirus including deaths outside of hospital – bringing the total number of deaths to 26,711.
As previously reported, the Isle of Wight has now recorded 25 coronavirus related hospital deaths at St Mary’s Hospital.
Speaking at the daily news briefing today (Thursday) Boris Johnson said the “entire country” is rising to a challenge “not seen in our life times”.
The prime minster said hospital admissions are falling along with the number of people in intensive care.