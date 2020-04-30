Vandals have caused damage to Ventnor Golf Club, with tyre marks left on putting greens.

The club says that its machine shed was broken into – twice – and the large rough cutter taken for a ‘joy ride’ on two of the greens. There also appears to be motorcycle tyre marks.

A dry powder fire extinguisher was also set off.

It’s thought the break-in occurred sometime between Monday (27) and Wednesday.

If you have any information you’re asked to contact police on 101 quoting crime reference 44200150341.



