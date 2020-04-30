One more person has been discharged from St Mary’s Hospital, after recovering from coronavirus.

It brings the total number of COVID-19 recoveries here to 22, according to the Isle of Wight NHS Trust.

As of yesterday (Wednesday), 104 people on the Island had tested positive for the virus.

As previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio, as of today the Isle of Wight has recorded 25 coronavirus-related deaths.

Do not leave your home if you have coronavirus symptoms

Do not leave your home if you have either:

a high temperature – this means you feel hot to touch on your chest or back (you do not need to measure your temperature)

– this means you feel hot to touch on your chest or back (you do not need to measure your temperature) a new, continuous cough – this means coughing a lot for more than an hour, or 3 or more coughing episodes in 24 hours (if you usually have a cough, it may be worse than usual)

To protect others, do not go to places like a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital. Stay at home.

Use the 111 online coronavirus service to find out what to do.



