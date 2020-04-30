Islanders are being encouraged to take to their doorsteps, windows and balconies to show appreciation for carers, NHS staff and key workers in the fight against coronavirus.

In what has become a weekly ritual, people on the Isle of Wight have been showing their support for last few weeks, on a Thursday evening, with a round of applause.

Last week, George Jenkins Transport decorated one of the company trailers, while around 22 vehicles took part in a ride out. Elsewhere, firefighters flashed their sirens and other emergency services team joined Hovertravel on the Ryde landing pad to clap.

The national show of appreciation is happening at 8pm.



