The coronavirus tracing app is “very close to being underway” on the Isle of Wight, Downing Street has apparently told The Telegraph.

Reports say the smartphone app will work alongside human tracing teams and use on-demand swab tests to track and trace individuals who have had COVID-19.

According to an article in the Telegraph, once trialled on the Island it will be rolled out across the country.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesperson is quoted as saying it is “very close to being underway”.

Isle of Wight Radio has asked the Isle of Wight Council and Isle of Wight MP Bob Seely for a comment.



