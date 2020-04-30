Isle of Wight businesses in the fishing industry could be set to benefit from a new £1 million Government grant scheme.

The Domestic Seafood Supply Scheme – announced by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs and the Marine Management Organisation – is designed to help seafood businesses adapt to changes in their markets caused by COVID-19.

The scheme can be used to assist the industry to set up local and regional distribution such as plant and equipment to help with local fish processing, or assets that can be shared at port such as storage and refrigerated vans.

Grants of up to £100,000 could be awarded to eligible projects here on the Island.

Isle of Wight MP Bob Seely welcomed the news:

“Things have changed quickly for our local businesses in a very short space of time. This fund is there to help them adapt to those changes. “I urge all businesses on the Island in the seafood industry to look at this funding pot to see if it can help them. I welcome any feedback.”

Fisheries Minister, Victoria Prentis, said:

“This new grant scheme, part of a £10 million lifeline for our fisheries sector, will help our fishing industry find new markets for their catch during this challenging time which has seen falling prices and a downturn in restaurant and export sales. “With growing demand for meals at home we are also looking for innovative ways to help fishermen adapt and be equipped to sell direct to local consumers. “Applications are invited from groups of businesses in the fishing, aquaculture and fish processing industries or individual businesses engaged in activities which support the seafood supply chain.”

Applications for the new scheme, can be made here up until 11 May.

As well as this financial support, qualifying seafood businesses may also qualify for other Government support.

The Marine Management Organisation (MMO) has produced a guide to what is available. That can be found here.



