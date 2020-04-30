A number of the Isle of Wight’s key workers were unable to get checked at the Island’s mobile test centre today (Thursday), after it apparently ‘ran out’ before closing for the day.

Isle of Wight Radio listeners say a number of eligible people, with pre-booked appointments, were said to have been ‘turned away’ due to a lack of kits.

One person says they were told to ‘come back tomorrow’, despite having an appointment booked in for 2.30pm.

It comes just 24 hours after Islanders were urged to sign up to get checked, as Isle of Wight Radio previously reported.

The mobile site has been in operation at Medina College car park since last week, and closes at 3pm daily.

This will change to 2.30pm from Monday (4), when the centre will become a permanent fixture. Read more on that here.

From next week, the station will be manned by NHS staff rather than the army.

Who is eligible?

Care home residents and staff – even if NOT displaying symptoms

Key workers and their households

Over-65s showing symptoms and their households

Frontline workers in health and social care, even if they are NOT displaying symptoms

All workers who would have to leave home in order to go to work

You can apply for a home testing kit or book for a test at one of the drive-through sites. Find advice here.

The Isle of Wight Council has been approached for a comment.



