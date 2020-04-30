The mother of an NHS worker who was murdered days after his father died from coronavirus has told Sky News she forgives her son’s killers.

David Gomoh, 24, was stabbed to death in what police called a totally unprovoked attack in Newham, east London, after leaving his home on Sunday.

Detectives investigating his murder are appealing for witnesses who saw a silver Dodge Caliber found abandoned after the killing in Lincoln Road, Plaistow.

His killers left the scene in the vehicle which had cloned number plates and was seen being driven through a no-entry sign from Cumberland Road.

The car was stolen in Dagenham on 16 April and was distinctive as it had a temporary front wheel on the passenger side.

He was a very good boy. He was always doing things to make me happy. He went and finished university and got a good job in the NHS, his mother, Miran Gomoh, said.

The mother-of-two found her son collapsed in front of the family home on Sunday evening, just after 10.30pm.

She said: I don’t know how he got the strength with all of his guts that was coming out to come and collapse outside the home. I don’t know where got the energy to knock on the door. I came out and held on to him. I had him in my arms.

The nurse and midwife at Newham University Hospital had already been grieving for David’s father, Ken Gomoh, who had contracted coronavirus and died earlier this month. Mr Gomoh’s funeral was held on Wednesday.

David, who graduated with a marketing degree from Southbank University, was already struggling to come to terms with the death of his father.

My husband died on April 7 and my son’s birthday was two days after that. I have not buried my husband and my son was killed as well. I have already cried enough and I just want this to be over now, said Ms Gomoh.

Ms Gomoh said the decision to forgive her son’s attackers was the hardest one she has had to make, but she was embracing her Christian faith and appealing for anyone with information to come forward and help the police.

To the people who did this, I forgive you from my heart, she said.

I forgive you because you did not know what you were doing. I pray for mercy for you. I don’t know why you have done this but wherever you are, please come forward.

I want you to know I forgive you. You have killed my son. You butchered him – he did nothing at all. I forgive you.

Det Chief Insp Laurence Smith said: David was on the phone to his girlfriend at the time and heartbreakingly for her she heard the initial interaction between the attackers and David.

It appeared he dropped the phone as he ran away and the phone line was open for that time of the attack. So you can understandably understand that she’s devastated.

We’re desperately keen to found out who was using that silver Dodge Caliber vehicle and where that vehicle was stored.

The car is quite unique. We are hoping that will jog people’s memories as to where that car might have been during that period.

Anyone with information should call police on 0208 345 3985 quoting CAD 8371/26APR or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

