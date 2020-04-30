The Isle of Wight NHS Trust has temporarily renamed one of its wards in a birthday tribute to Captain Tom Moore.

The World War Two veteran – who was earlier promoted to the rank of honorary colonel – is celebrating his 100th birthday.

He has raised almost £30 million for NHS charities since the coronavirus pandemic began.

In honour of Colonel Moore, staff at St Mary’s Hospital have renamed the Children’s Ward, ‘Captain Tom’s Children’s Ward’ for one day.

Capt Moore has been inundated with more than 140,000 birthday cards which are on display at his grandson’s school.



