Wightlink has sent a very special Happy Birthday to Captain Tom Moore as he celebrates turning 100 today (Thursday).

The fundraising hero has been made an honorary colonel for raising almost £30 million for the NHS by walking around his garden.

Wightlink’s Captain, Tom Vincent, has wished Colonel Moore a Happy Birthday by sounding the horn from Victoria of Wight this morning.

Wightlink said:

“Wightlink thanks Captain Tom Moore for his inspiring work and would like to send congratulations for being honoured with the title of Colonel. Happy 100th Birthday, Tom!”

WATCH:

Wightlink Wishes Happy 100th Birthday To Colonel Tom Moore Wightlink’s Captain, Tom Vincent, has wished Colonel Tom Moore a Happy 100th Birthday by sounding the horn from Victoria of Wight this morning (Thurs).Read more: Gepostet von Isle of Wight Radio am Donnerstag, 30. April 2020





