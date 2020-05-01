A cat was found decapitated in Yarmouth over the weekend, prompting an investigation from police.

Hampshire Constabulary says the dead feline was found on Mill Hill Road on Sunday evening (26).

PC Justin Pringle says officers were called after it was found with its head missing, but there is no evidence to suggest ‘criminal involvement’:

“Officers have conducted a number of enquiries in the area, including speaking to local people and exploring potential CCTV enquiries. “At this time there is no evidence to confirm any criminal involvement. The incident has been filed pending any further information coming to light.”

If you have any information, please call 101 quoting crime reference number 44200147644.





