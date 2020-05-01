The Isle of Wight Safeguarding Children Partnership has warned parents that facemasks can be dangerous for young children.

It comes after Government admitted that facemasks can be beneficial for slowing the spread of coronavirus.

The service says that for babies and children under the age of two, wearing a face mask can put them at serious risk of harm or death – as babies and young children have smaller airways, which can make breathing through a mask difficult for them.

In a post released today, it says:

Masks could increase the risk of suffocation because they are harder to breathe through.

Babies are unable to remove the mask should they have trouble breathing.

Infants could be at risk of becoming tangled, especially if they try to remove a mask, potentially causing serious injury.

Older infants or young toddlers are not likely to keep the mask in and will touch their face more to try and remove it.





