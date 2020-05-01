There has been a huge rise in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases on the Isle of Wight.

Official figures show that 122 people now have the illness here. That figure had stood at 107.

The number increase is likely to be connected with the ability to be tested on the Isle of Wight at the mobile test centre – which will become a fixed site next week (Monday).

Earlier today (Friday), Isle of Wight Radio reported a rise in the number of coronavirus-related hospital deaths here. Read more here.

A further person with COVID-19 has now passed, bringing the official figure to 26.

As of Monday, the mobile coronavirus testing facility here will become permanent, as previously reported.

