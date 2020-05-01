Isle of Wight lorry firms, businesses and cross-Solent operators have showed their support for the Island’s NHS staff, carers and key workers.
Around 100 vehicles staged a special drive out past St Mary’s Hospital in Newport last night (Thursday).
Elsewhere on the Island, emergency services, Southern Vectis and Island Roads joined Hovertravel for a round of applause.
We are live at St Mary’s for #ClapForCarers, where are you watching from?
Gepostet von Isle of Wight Radio am Donnerstag, 30. April 2020
Hovertravel Clap For Carers, NHS Staff And Key Workers
Hovertravel are joined by Southern Vectis, St John Ambulance, Bembridge RNLI, Sonus – Easthill Home For Deaf People and Island Roads 😍👏
