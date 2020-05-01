A regular visitor to the Isle of Wight has spent his time in lockdown recreating the Island on popular video game ‘Cities: Skylines’.
Steven Jameson, known online as ‘Pug Gaming’, has been replicating the Isle of Wight’s scenery and landmarks – including the Needles, Ryde Hoverport, and Fishbourne Ferry Terminal – for weeks and has shared his progress online in a video on his YouTube channel.
Steven said:
“I have a true love for the island and have been well over 30 times during my life.
“With the current situation we find ourselves in today (and the fact my up and coming trip to the island is most likely to be cancelled, I decided to work on a project to bring the island to life in a video game format, recreating some of the iconic beautiful locations of the island and put them together in a short video to show my current progress.”
