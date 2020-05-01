Isle of Wight conspiracy theorist David Icke has had his official Facebook page removed, after publishing what the social media site described as ‘health misinformation that could cause physical harm’.

Mr Icke, who lives in Ryde, has previously claimed the world is run by reptiles and most recently said 5G is linked to coronavirus.

The video in which he reportedly made the COVID-19 comment was later removed from YouTube.

Facebook says it has now taken the decision to take down his official page ‘for repeatedly violating our policies on harmful misinformation’.

After it was taken down, Mr Icke, described the social network as “fascist”.

He tweeted a picture of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg with the caption: “The little boy gofer for global tyranny.”

As previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio, Ofcom imposed a sanction on ESTV after it broadcast an interview on its channel London Live last month (April).

According to regulator, its investigation found that the former footballer and sports broadcaster had ‘ expressed views which had the potential to cause significant harm to viewers in London during the pandemic’.



