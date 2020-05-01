Mountbatten’s Osborne Run has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event, which was due to take place in June, has been postponed.

Nigel Hartley, Mountbatten CEO, said:

“The event has become a firm family favourite, held in the wonderful grounds of the Island’s Osborne House, so I’m sure this will be a disappointment to many. “However, with so much uncertainty about how government restrictions will continue to impact on all of our lives over the coming months, our only option is to hold events such as this one later this year.”

Each year, Osborne Run raises thousands of pounds that goes towards looking after people not just on the hospice ward but across the Island, in their own homes and care homes, and at St Mary’s Hospital.

A new date of Sunday September 13, 2020 has been tentatively set as an alternative and registration is currently open for participants to sign up to the event.

Mr Hartley added:

“No matter what happens, we must still plan ahead as if this event will happen later this year. “Given the extraordinary financial pressures we face, we hope that people continue to sign up in the knowledge that we will still stage an event, whether at Osborne or virtually. We need your support more than we have ever done before.”

A coronavirus appeal in support of Mountbatten’s work has so far raised over £100,000.



