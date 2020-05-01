Hampshire Constabulary has issued an appeal to help identify a man as part of an investigation into a public order incident at Priory Beach on Tuesday (April 21).

Officers were called to reports of a man being verbally abusive towards members of the public shortly after 4pm, and it was reported that the man attempted to assault someone on the beach between Seaview and Nodes Point along Priory Bay.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who can identify the person pictured so they can establish the full circumstances.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting 44200140850.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.



