An Isle of Wight patient who was diagnosed with coronavirus – and recovered – has shared their experience.

The patient, who will remain anonymous, has thanked the staff at St Mary’s Hospital for their support and reassurance during ‘scary times’.

The patient said that doctors explained everything clearly and they were checked on regularly.

Paying tribute to the NHS, the patient said:

“All of the St Mary’s staff were amazing and very reassuring during these scary times. “Doctors explained everything clearly so I understood, and the ward nurses checked on me a lot through the day. Just asking if i was OK made such a difference. “Hearing the staff singing together really helped too, despite it being an isolation ward it made for a much nicer atmosphere to know the nurses were happy. “I consider myself to be very lucky now and St Mary’s gave me the best care I could have hoped for. They’re true angels.”

A recovered Covid patient shares their experience with us






