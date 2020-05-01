Police on the Isle of Wight are reminding Islanders to follow Government advice and stay at home, after concerns were raised over the ‘clap for carers’ convoy outside of St Mary’s Hospital last night (Thursday).

As previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio, more than 100 vehicles honked their horns in tribute to the NHS staff and the Island’s other key workers.

It is the second week trucks have passed the hospital to pay their respects. More here.

However, some Islanders took to social media yesterday saying that, although well-intended, the convoy was contradicting lockdown rules.

Isle of Wight police has responded to concerns, taking what they are calling an ‘unpopular stance’.

Posting on Facebook, they said:

“There have been concerns raised to us and also on other social media outlets regarding our stance on the convoy that attended St Mary’s hospital for the clap for carers last night. “I have spoken to the roads policing Sgt this afternoon regarding this and we just wanted to update you of our position around this. “We appreciate the kind sentiment of the convoy and the fundraising for the NHS but ultimately we must all adhere to the government guidelines which still state essential travel only and to stay at home to prevent the spread of the virus. “The convoy last night caused some congestion around the hospital area where emergency vehicles may need to respond and there were some reports of minor road traffic offences. The convoy also drew many people outside to observe it who may usually have stayed in. “We do appreciate this post won’t be popular and I do know a lot of people enjoyed seeing the convoy last night but we urge you to please still stay at home and show your appreciation by clapping as was at the start of this Covid 19 pandemic.”

