There are delays in and around Newport this afternoon (Friday).

Temporary traffic lights along Fairlee Road (near to Medina College) are causing disruption.

Key workers travelling on the roads, or those going to get checked at the Island’s mobile coronavirus testing centre, are being urged to allow time for their journeys.

Southern Vectis says its routes 5 and 9 may be delayed as a result.

Owing to the temporary lights on Fairlee Road, traffic has started to build up in both directions. Routes 5 and 9, (via Fairlee), may be delayed during the going home period. Please allow time for your necessary journey. <WN> #travelalert — Southern Vectis (@SouthernVectis) May 1, 2020





