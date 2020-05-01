Young Islanders are literally ‘stepping up’ to save an Island charity that has been hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Islanders and friends of charity SWAY (South Wight Area Youth Partnership) have accepted the challenge of climbing the highest mountain in England, Scafell Pike in Cumbria – but are using their stairs instead.

Like many events across the Isle of Wight future fundraisers have been cancelled for the charity, as well as planned trips for young SWAY members to New Forest and The Lakes.

This is why young Islanders are climbing 978-metre’s above sea level – to raise money for SWAY and the Isle of Wight Foodbank.

Lead Youth Worker Andy Dorning told Isle of Wight Radio:

‘It’s great fun for those taking part and for those following the challenge, it’s just like the groups are still meeting with young people having fun together reaching across a wide rural rather than being isolated’.

Some competitors are filming and logging their challenge online via Facebook and on the charity’s website here.



