The organising committee behind Cowes Carnival has announced that the main carnival, along with the illuminated procession, will not take place this year due to coronavirus restrictions.

In a statement released today, the organisers of what would have been the 124th carnival, say that its due to continued uncertainty about when restrictions will be lifted – along with worries about social distancing.

A spokesperson for the committee said:

“As there is continued uncertainty about when restrictions will be lifted & social distancing possibly carrying on for many months, we are not prepared to select 6 girls and place them at risk. “We are also not willing to expose people taking part or watching to that risk also. Instead, as soon as Government guidelines allow we will hold a Cowes carnival Spot the Window in hope we can bring people in to Cowes High Street so that we help our Cowes businesses as much as they have helped us in the past.”

It’s hoped that as soon as Government guidelines allow, a Car Tresure Hunt will take place so that families can still take part.

It’s also hoped that Father Christmas will still be going round the streets collecting his letters during the festive period.

The committee added:

“Please keep supporting us and let us make next year, our 125th anniversary very special. Please do not forget, we will be still around and need you all so much to be able to carry on.”





