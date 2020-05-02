Islanders in need of wheelchairs and mobility aids are being reminded that they do not need to go without due to the current pandemic.

That’s the message from the British Red Cross, which provides short-term loans of wheelchairs and other mobility aids across the UK.

The Red Cross is working in hospitals, providing mobility aids that assist with patient discharge, while most of its 100+ community-based mobility centres remain open – including the base on the Isle of Wight – so people can order and collect items like wheelchairs.

The organisation is supporting the NHS trust on the Isle of Wight so people who need a mobility aid in the short term can order one online and collect from a location in Newport.

British Rd Cross operations manager for mobility aids Geoff Cheshire said:

“No one should have to stay in hospital for lack of a wheelchair or other mobility aid. “The lack of a mobility aid can prevent someone from doing even simple tasks around the house, let alone enjoying some meaningful exercise, indoors or out, popping to the supermarket or picking up a prescription. “Those concerns can be the difference between someone having to stay in hospital or being able to return home, and we want clinicians and emergency responders embedded in communities to know we are here to support them.”

British Red Cross research shows wheelchairs can help people manage day-to-day life better and aid rehabilitation inside and outside the home.

This support gives them a better chance of returning to good health, an independent life and a fulfilling day-to-day routine.

Wheelchairs are generally available to hire for £15 per week for up to 20 weeks and are free to borrow for people who cannot afford to pay.

British Red Cross wheelchairs are cleaned and disinfected, and all Red Cross centres comply with social distancing and hygiene requirements.

For more information about mobility aids loans in the community visit the British Red Cross website.

For more information about the British Red Cross visit www.redcross.org.uk






