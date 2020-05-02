A new facility for the research and development of cannabis based healthcare is to be launched on the Isle of Wight – according to company Vecticanna.

Vecticanna says its primary focus is to unlock the therapeutic and analgesic (pain relief) potential of cannabinoids and full spectrum cannabis extracts whilst simultaneously increasing their availability for patients and end consumers.

Partnered with several large institutions, including the University of Southampton and CAR Laboratories in Cambridge, Vecticanna have also assembled an expert panel of Academics, Doctors and other industry leaders including Islander Dr Gary Lee from Cowes.

Vecticanna will utilise the latest in organic cultivation and extraction methods at their new facility – with the site being powered by a solar array to provide light and irrigation to the plants.

The greenhouses have been specifically designed to emit no excess light, helping protect the islands wonderful night sky.

The firm believes that its new centre will bring year-round employment opportunities for many island residents in this fast developing industry – it is hoped the site will eventually employ over 60 people.





