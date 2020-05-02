The governor of the Isle of Wight’s prison has braved the shave for the Island’s carers.

Dougie Graham has not only waved farewell to his hair but also his beloved beard of 14 years.

Here it is! Wow 🤩 first time the Governors face has seen daylight in 14 years. Thank you to everyone who has donated to these brilliant charities. If you can please keep donating. The team are so proud #charity #community #giving #fundraising https://t.co/qtjq7R3jR6 pic.twitter.com/iLin9NW41Z — HMP Isle Of Wight (@HMPIOW) April 25, 2020

He has raised more than £3,000 (including gift aid donations) for the NHS and Mountbatten.

75% of the cash will go to the hospice and 25% will go to NHS charities.

Speaking exclusively to Isle of Wight Radio, he said:

“I particularly wanted to do something, partly for the NHS because I have a lot of family who worked for the NHS and I know a lot of my colleagues have family that work at St Mary’s Hospital. I have had the beard for a bit over 14 years, so both my boys can’t remember me without it. It’s been a bit of a shock but in comparison to what people are doing at the moment, shaving your head is a small bit.”

Mr Graham had set himself a target of £500 but has smashed that figure.

You can donate here.



