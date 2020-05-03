An Isle of Wight charity is teaming up with Age UK Isle of Wight to support those returning to their homes from hospital during the pandemic.

The Pop-Up Soup Kitchen has been helping to provide home support those living alone without family or friends by distributing vital meals and essentials – using contactless delivery – across the Island.

This partnership enables those who don’t have a support system in place to return to their own homes safe and shielded.

This team not only help to minimise the risk of further contamination for our residents but also are helping to support the IOW NHS by freeing crucial beds in their time of need.

The Pop-Up Soup are well known for their amazing efforts of providing wholesome and nutritious food to those in need.

Trevor Blaney, from the Pop-Up Soup Kitchen said:

”We would like to thank all at Age UK Isle of Wight for making it so easy to be able to bring this service to their clients.”

Each delivery consists of 3 meals and extras. This week’s menu consists of:

Roast Sausages and Onion, Rosemary Mash, and Smokey Beans

Warming Roast Tomato Soup

Slightly Spiced Pumpkin or Pea and Ham

Extras included

IOW Cheese and Crackers

Rustic Bread Butter Portions

Orange Juice

Jo Dare, CEO of Age UK:

“We are so pleased that this is working well. The benefits are many and the menu sounds delicious! In these difficult times it is one less thing for those returning home after a stay in hospital to worry about and we know that good, nutritious food can only help their continued recovery”





