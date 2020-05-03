Conspiracy theorist and Isle of Wight resident David Icke has had his YouTube channel deleted because he repeatedly posted misleading information about coronavirus.

The former TV presenter and professional footballer, who is resident on the Isle of Wight, confirmed the news in a tweet on Saturday night which included the video-sharing platform’s notice to him, saying “activity in your account violates our terms of service”.

As previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio, David Icke has also had his Facebook page removed.

YouTube delete David Icke – the man the Elite are terrified of – after complaint from @CCDHate. The reason is made-up. Where are you gutless media? Silent or cheering. pic.twitter.com/JG7Yd6wIKH — David Icke (@davidicke) May 2, 2020

He used his channel, which had more than 900,000 subscribers at the time it was taken down, to push controversial unproven claims that coronavirus is linked to 5G mobile phone networks.

Conspiracy theories have been linked to a spate of attacks on 5G masts during the pandemic.



