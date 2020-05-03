Not all superheroes wear capes – some wear scrubs!
The Island’s maternity and SCBU teams at St Mary’s Hospital reminding us of the great work being done behind the scenes!
You can watch the video, set to Heather Small’s Search For The Hero, below!
